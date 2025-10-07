Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 9,546 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $166.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.61 and its 200-day moving average is $153.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $200.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.69, for a total transaction of $19,852,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 695,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,237,547.33. The trade was a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

