Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1,895.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

