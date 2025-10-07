Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $81.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day moving average of $82.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.