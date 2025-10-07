Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF $PFRL

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.49% of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $953,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 1,144.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,151,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $417,000.

PFRL stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.74.

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

