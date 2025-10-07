Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,948 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

