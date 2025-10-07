Analysts Set Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) PT at $68.32

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.3158.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.97. Avidity Biosciences has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09.

In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,250. This trade represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 6,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $308,920.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,850. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 542,707 shares of company stock valued at $24,904,454. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 55,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

