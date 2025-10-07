Analysts Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$37.33

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.33.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. National Bankshares upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Gold

Insiders Place Their Bets

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.3%

In other news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total transaction of C$346,269.11. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This represents a 22.23% decrease in their position. Also, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$548,735.07. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at C$3,395,752.59. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock worth $2,580,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$47.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.24. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$21.73 and a 12-month high of C$49.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.