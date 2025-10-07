Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) PT at $38.68

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.7727.

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.34. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.740-1.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

