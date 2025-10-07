Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $80.67

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.2667.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Citigroup lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Corteva has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth about $640,333,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $434,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Corteva by 29.6% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,519 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Corteva by 4,769.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corteva by 54.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,009,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

