Analysts Set Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Target Price at $483.17

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $483.1667.

MUSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $520.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $379.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $384.54 and a 200-day moving average of $426.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.42. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $345.23 and a 1-year high of $561.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 64.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 26.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Malynda K. West sold 1,859 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.22, for a total value of $717,982.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 117,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,337,979.58. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.01 per share, with a total value of $1,835,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 389,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,830,015.72. This trade represents a 1.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 491,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after purchasing an additional 95,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,717,000 after purchasing an additional 22,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,613,000 after purchasing an additional 180,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

