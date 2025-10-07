Analysts Set NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Target Price at $44.38

NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.4444.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NiSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NI. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in NiSource by 90.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

