Analysts Set Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) PT at $193.32

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.3158.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $160.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $168.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $242.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $264.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average is $137.40.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 485,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,368,433.20. This represents a 3.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,935 shares of company stock valued at $14,394,416. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 278,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

