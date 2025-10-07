Analysts Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) PT at $21.13

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.1250.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STWD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

STWD stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.15%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

