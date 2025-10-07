Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $118.00

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $93.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $1,204,237.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,037.04. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

