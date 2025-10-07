Analyzing Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVR Energy and Able Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Energy $7.61 billion 0.48 $7.00 million ($3.32) -11.05 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CVR Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CVR Energy and Able Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Energy 5 1 0 0 1.17 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

CVR Energy presently has a consensus target price of $26.75, suggesting a potential downside of 27.07%. Given Able Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Able Energy is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Energy and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Energy -4.63% -18.11% -3.52% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of CVR Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of CVR Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CVR Energy has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 7.56, meaning that its share price is 656% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Able Energy beats CVR Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products. This segment also owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in southeast Kansas; and a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as supporting logistics assets. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm cooperatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment owns and operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products; and a nitrogen fertilizer facility in East Dubuque, Illinois that produces nitrogen fertilizers in the form of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid, and liquid and granulated urea. This segment primarily markets UAN products to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas. CVR Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises L.P.

About Able Energy

(Get Free Report)

Able Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail distribution of home heating oil, propane gas, kerosene, and diesel fuels to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It also offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning installation and repair services. In addition, the company markets other petroleum products to commercial customers, including on-road and off-road diesel fuel, gasoline, and lubricants. Further, it involves in the retail sale of food, merchandise, and personal services, as well as provides onsite and mobile vehicle repair, and services and maintenance to professional and leisure driver through a network of 10 travel plazas located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Virginia. Able Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Rockaway, New Jersey.

