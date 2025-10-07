Analyzing Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) and AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Atour Lifestyle and AMC Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atour Lifestyle 0 0 6 0 3.00 AMC Entertainment 2 5 1 0 1.88

Atour Lifestyle presently has a consensus target price of $38.90, suggesting a potential upside of 7.52%. AMC Entertainment has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.66%. Given AMC Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AMC Entertainment is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atour Lifestyle 16.52% 45.66% 17.62% AMC Entertainment -7.39% N/A -4.07%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and AMC Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMC Entertainment has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atour Lifestyle and AMC Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atour Lifestyle $992.96 million 5.04 $174.72 million $1.38 26.22 AMC Entertainment $4.64 billion 0.32 -$352.60 million ($0.89) -3.26

Atour Lifestyle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMC Entertainment. AMC Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atour Lifestyle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AMC Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats AMC Entertainment on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. It also offers retail management service; investment management service; financial information service management; property management services; and software and technology services, as well as operates travel agency. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About AMC Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.