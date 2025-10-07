Analyzing Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) & INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR)

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.13%. Given INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL and Bimini Capital Management”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL $286.55 million 1.74 $59.88 million $0.40 18.78 Bimini Capital Management $11.90 million 1.14 -$1.31 million ($0.06) -22.50

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL 13.77% 30.04% 2.91% Bimini Capital Management -4.70% -8.69% -0.44%

Summary

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL beats Bimini Capital Management on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by the United States government agency or federally chartered corporation; the United States treasury securities; real estate-related financing arrangements; to-be-announced securities forward contracts to purchase RMBS; and commercial mortgage loans. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc. and Royal Palm Capital, LLC. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm Capital, LLC. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

