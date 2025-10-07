Apple Inc. $AAPL is Wealth Effects LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Effects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 6.4% of Wealth Effects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.96. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Phillip Securities lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

