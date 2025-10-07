Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 76,522 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $69,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,444,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,322,156,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares during the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,776 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 46,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.49.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

