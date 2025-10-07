Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $223.91 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.02. The company has a market cap of $178.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.12.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

