Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS) and Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR) Head-To-Head Survey

Applied Visual Sciences (OTCMKTS:APVS – Get Free Report) and Spirit Aerosystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Spirit Aerosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Applied Visual Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Spirit Aerosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and Spirit Aerosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A Spirit Aerosystems -37.46% N/A -26.28%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Applied Visual Sciences has a beta of 6.74, indicating that its stock price is 574% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Aerosystems has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Visual Sciences and Spirit Aerosystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Visual Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Spirit Aerosystems $6.32 billion 0.73 -$2.14 billion ($20.02) -1.97

Applied Visual Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spirit Aerosystems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Applied Visual Sciences and Spirit Aerosystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Visual Sciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit Aerosystems 1 3 0 1 2.20

Spirit Aerosystems has a consensus price target of $38.63, indicating a potential downside of 1.94%. Given Applied Visual Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied Visual Sciences is more favorable than Spirit Aerosystems.

Summary

Applied Visual Sciences beats Spirit Aerosystems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Visual Sciences

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc., a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies. The company offers PinPoint, an intelligent computer-vision automated target recognition technology for the detection of guns, explosives, and other threat items contained in baggage in the airport environment or for building security applications; and Signature Mapping platform technology for use in the imaging field of diagnostic radiology and pathology. It also provides Signature Mapping Detection System, an automated hardware-software laboratory solution used to operate various infectious disease applications through multi-threaded detection algorithms. In addition, the company offers Signature Mapping Tuberculosis Detection software, an automated hardware and software technology platform; and Signature Mapping Breast Cancer Detection, a breast cancer detection solution. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. markets its products through direct sales and indirect distribution channels worldwide. The company was formerly known as Guardian Technologies International, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. in July 2010. Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Leesburg, Virginia.

About Spirit Aerosystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems. This segment primarily serves commercial and business/regional jet programs. The Defense & Space segment engages in the fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training on fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures; provision of missiles and hypersonics solutions, such as solid rocket motor throats, nozzles, re-entry vehicle thermal protections systems; forward cockpit and cabin, and fuselage work on rotorcraft aerostructures; and classified programs. This segment primarily serves U.S. Government defense programs. The Aftermarket segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; fuselage, strut, nacelle, and wing aerostructures spare parts; repair services for radome, flight control surfaces, and nacelles; rotable assets trading and leasing; and engineering services. This segment primarily serves both commercial and defense and space programs. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

