Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th.

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE:ASAN opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Asana had a negative return on equity of 83.88% and a negative net margin of 27.50%.The company had revenue of $196.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Asana has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Asana will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 63,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $911,318.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,845.34. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 122,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,794.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 57,898,436 shares in the company, valued at $782,786,854.72. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,613,028 shares of company stock valued at $65,294,432 and have sold 3,286,376 shares valued at $49,186,399. 61.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Asana by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

