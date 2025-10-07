Ascent Group LLC Acquires 4,777 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SPSM opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.