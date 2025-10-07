Ascent Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 329,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 47,086 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

