Ascent Group LLC Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $478.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $556.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.43. The firm has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.90, for a total value of $4,945,385.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,468. The trade was a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,683.04. The trade was a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (down from $625.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down previously from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.31.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

