Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $BBAG

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA BBAG opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $46.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

