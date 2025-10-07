Ascent Group LLC Buys 1,859 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 345,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 537,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after purchasing an additional 62,044 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 985,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 173,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

