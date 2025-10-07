Ascent Group LLC Buys Shares of 29,229 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,286,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,380 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after buying an additional 2,554,009 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,477,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,608,000 after buying an additional 1,106,110 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,822,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 332,496 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

