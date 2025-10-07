Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,730,000 after buying an additional 1,779,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at about $74,789,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $234.23.

Shares of CBOE opened at $236.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

