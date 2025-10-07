Ascent Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 108.2% during the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $190.96 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 5,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $864,335.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 96,031 shares in the company, valued at $14,950,106.08. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,584,383.20. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,456 shares of company stock valued at $15,698,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.