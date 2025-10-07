Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 12,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $1,811,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,195 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,137. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $148.79 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a 200 day moving average of $147.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

