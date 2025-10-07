Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,989,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 109.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,377,000 after purchasing an additional 595,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $24,462,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $90.29 on Tuesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 220.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,160,000. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,070 shares of company stock worth $42,844,896 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.