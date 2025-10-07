Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF $SMB

Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,119 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 144,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:SMB opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $17.29.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

