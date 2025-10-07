Ascent Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Zacks Research raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Unilever Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of UL opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.31%.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

