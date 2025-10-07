Ascent Group LLC Has $533,000 Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 257.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,946,000 after buying an additional 1,610,890 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,412.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,347,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 41.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,439,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,525,000 after purchasing an additional 710,842 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 893.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 647,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,685,000 after purchasing an additional 582,539 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 538,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 472,805 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 251,949 shares in the company, valued at $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,203 shares of company stock worth $4,200,828 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $137.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.81 and a 200-day moving average of $166.43. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.29 and a 1-year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 189.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

