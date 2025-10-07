Ascent Group LLC Has $559,000 Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,897 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 384.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

BIL stock opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.29 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

