Ascent Group LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 1.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on DoorDash from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.27.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 291,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.19, for a total transaction of $69,409,280.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 229,047 shares in the company, valued at $54,556,704.93. This trade represents a 55.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.74, for a total value of $13,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,558.30. The trade was a 68.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,001,479 shares of company stock valued at $249,586,426 in the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $281.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.26 and a 1 year high of $282.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 156.52 and a beta of 1.71.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

