Ascent Group LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $899,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 832,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $72,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,540,000 after buying an additional 465,028 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.5%

BRO opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.49. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price objective on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.