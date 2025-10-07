Ascent Group LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.95. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $183.51.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

