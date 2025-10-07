Ascent Group LLC Has $637,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,431,000 after purchasing an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,846,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,756,000 after buying an additional 456,633 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,387,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,327,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $112.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

