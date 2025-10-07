Ascent Group LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,043,000 after buying an additional 3,244,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,975,000 after buying an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,327,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of RY opened at $147.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.74. Royal Bank Of Canada has a one year low of $106.10 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Erste Group Bank raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

