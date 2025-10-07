Ascent Group LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,458,000 after buying an additional 191,940 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Newmont by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,936,000 after buying an additional 228,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NEM opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.23. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.86 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Macquarie downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

