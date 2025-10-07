Ascent Group LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.
Amdocs Stock Up 0.1%
DOX opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.61 and a 1-year high of $95.41.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.
About Amdocs
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
