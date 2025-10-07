Ascent Group LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in HP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HP by 13.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,684 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

