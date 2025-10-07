Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 689,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

