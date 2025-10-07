Ascent Group LLC Invests $545,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF $RWR

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 322.7% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1,315.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR opened at $99.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.13.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

