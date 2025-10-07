Ascent Group LLC Lowers Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 767,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,136,000 after buying an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 17.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,639,000 after buying an additional 105,973 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.7%

H&R Block stock opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.31.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

H&R Block Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.