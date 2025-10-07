Ascent Group LLC Purchases 448 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter worth $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a market cap of $248.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $43.81 and a 52-week high of $72.21.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.21%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

