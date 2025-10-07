Ascent Group LLC Purchases 702 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $6,406,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $213,643.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,023 shares of company stock valued at $562,036. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $191.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.21 and its 200 day moving average is $186.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

