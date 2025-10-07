Ascent Group LLC Raises Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Charter Communications by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $282.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.93. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.80 and a 1 year high of $437.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.06.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, with a total value of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

